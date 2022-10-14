US evaluates Haiti’s request for foreign troops to be sent

Washington, USA

United States is evaluating the request of the Government of Haiti so that foreign troops are sent to deal with the serious crisis that the country is experiencing, the White House and the State Department said Thursday.

The spokesman for the National Security Council, John Kirby, pointed out in a call with journalists that Washington is studying the request of the Executive of the Haitian Prime Minister, Ariel Henry, “in coordination with its foreign partners” and that at the moment it has no announcement that do about it.

In the meantime, he indicated that the US is focused on determining “who can be held accountable for violence” and in increasing its support to address fuel shortages in Haiti.

Kirby recalled that the security situation is altering the flow of humanitarian aid, one of whose objectives is to stop the cholera outbreak.

In this sense, he stressed that the largest US priority in Haiti is that humanitarian aid“which is absolutely crucial and vital”, reaches the largest number of Haitians who need it.

Questioned at a press conference about whether the United States will send troops to the country, the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, avoided offering a categorical answer and explained that he is “talking” with several countries on this matter.

“We need to see what steps need to be taken to effectively support the Haitian National Police and whether there are other things the international community can do to help Haiti ensure its own security“, he claimed.

In a letter addressed to UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, Henry last week called for the solidarity of “countries friendly to Haiti” that have the ability to “deploy without delay international armed force specialized to deal with the humanitarian crisis“.

Guterres proposed on Sunday to send to Haiti a “rapid action force” made up of soldiers from one or more countries to help the government regain control of Port-au-Prince from armed gangs who currently dominate parts of the capital.

The operation, which also seeks unblock the fuel supply and other basic products, it would not be developed under the umbrella of the UN, but would be led by a member state.

On Wednesday the Government of The US imposed visa restrictions on responsible and former Haitian responsible implicated in street violence by criminal gangs and other organizations.

In a call with journalists, a high-ranking US administration official considered it “premature” to speak of a US security presence in Haiti, when asked about a hypothetical deployment of forces.

And he added that his country is exploring “several options” with its international partners, which need not be limited to “boots on the ground.”

The decision of the Haitian Government to ask the international community to send troops However, it does not enjoy unanimity in the country, to the point that the Senate has demanded that the request for that deployment be annulled.