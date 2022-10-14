US Coast Guard patrols Port-au-Prince

One of the main coast guards of the United States, together with the Haitian authorities, patrolled this Thursday near Port-au-Prince as a sign of the “determination” of the North Americans to collaborate with the people and the government of Haiti in the face of the acute crisis that the country is going through. country.

The combined patrol was at the request of the Haitian government under the coordination of the Embassy and the Department of State of the United States, according to information shared on the profile of the US Coast Guard on Twitter.

“The @USCG Cutter Northland is patrolling the outskirts of Port-au-Prince #Haiti at the request of the Government of Haiti and in coordination with the USEmbassyHaiti and @StateDep,” the US Coast Guard posted on its Twitter account for Puerto Rico and Caribbean.

The institution added in another tweet that the joint patrol is “a sign of the US’s determination with the Haitian government and people.”

Since Wednesday, a US delegation has been in Haiti in order to address the request for international aid made by the Government of that country in the face of the growing cholera epidemic and the actions of criminal gangs that are preventing the arrival of humanitarian aid. to the country now facing the resurgence of cholera.

This delegation is headed by the Under Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs, Brian A. Nichols.

“The delegation will assess how the United States government can continue to provide various forms of assistance and promote accountability for criminal acts” by armed groups, reads a statement from the United States Embassy in Port-au-Prince.

Before the arrival of the commission, the US government announced the restriction of visas to officials, former Haitian officials and their direct relatives as they are related to street violence and the gangs that maintain control of the country and the blockade of humanitarian aid.

Nichols thanks

After his time in Haiti, Nichols expressed his gratitude to the US diplomatic representation for their work and making it possible for aid to reach the citizens of the impoverished nation who need it most.

“I am grateful to the entire USEmbassyHaiti team for their tireless work and for ensuring that US assistance reaches those who need it most,” reads the tweet shared by the official.