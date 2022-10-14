This is how Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez celebrated the 15th birthday of his daughter Emily Cinnamon

The Mexican boxer is in addition to being a great athlete, an extremely pampering and pampering father, who does everything possible to see his children happy, and for proof it is enough to show the sweet congratulations that Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez has dedicated to his daughter elderly, Emily Cinnamon.

The eldest daughter of Saúl Álvarez turns 15

The boxer turned to social networks to congratulate his daughter on her 15th birthday, a very special date that he wanted to remember with a couple of photographs in which they both appear smiling and staring at the camera.

“The best thing that could have happened to me 15 years ago. I love you my daughter, always be very happy, happy fifteen, ”Canelo wrote at the bottom of the photo.

This is how Canelo congratulated his daughter Cinnamon for her 15 years. Photo: Instagram

What will Cinnamon’s party be like?

At the moment the details of the celebration are recognized or if there will be a spectacular party, like the ones that Canelo has accustomed us to on the birthdays of his daughter María Fernadna, but it is believed that Emily has chosen a great way to celebrate this special date.

The spectacular bouquet of roses from ‘Canelo’ to his daughter

What we do know is that Saúl Álvarez has sent a gigantic bouquet of roses to his daughter, who shared the spectacular photo of the flowers on her Instagram account, along with another handful of congratulations.

The flowers that Canelo gave his daughter. Photo: Instagram

Meet Cinnamon, the eldest daughter of ‘Canelo’

Cinnamon It is the result of the relationship that Saúl had with his teenage girlfriend, Karen Beltrán. And it should be noted that Emily’s middle name was in honor of the nickname by which the boxer is known in the ring “Canelo”.

