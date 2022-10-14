This is how “El Mencho” celebrated his 53rd birthday

The power of “El Mencho” in Mexico has been increasing in recent years after the CJNG managed to expand its operations to 28 of the 32 states in the country.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, better known as “El Mencho”, He is one of the most wanted drug traffickers as he is the head and founder of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG).

Over the years Mexican authorities have tried to obtain more information about Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes and his possible location, since the drug trafficker is cautious in every move and keeps a low profile to avoid being caught.

However, despite the operations carried out by the Mexican authorities, The whereabouts of “El Mencho” remains a mystery and remains on the list of the most wanted drug lords worldwide.

The little information we have about the leader of the CJNG, added to the few photographs of his face, led the Mexican authorities to consider that the drug trafficker had died, as reported by some of his enemies.

Also read: “El Chapo” Guzmán: the drug trafficker’s dream that “El Mencho” stole and is currently fulfilling

However, this possibility was ruled out after Information from the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena) regarding the celebration of “El Mencho’s” birthday in 2019 will be leaked.

Reports reveal that in 2019, SEDENA knew the place where Nemesio Oseguera, alias “El Mencho”, leader of the CJNG, took refuge. Why didn’t they stop him? pic.twitter.com/ZtRWkYqFls – Insecurity Jalisco (@insecurityjal) October 13, 2022

According to a military report that recently came to light, On July 17 of that same year, Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes hosted a great feast in Jalisco to celebrate his 53rd birthday.

Read more: “Narcolotería”: the popular board game of “El Chapo” Guzmán and Pablo Escobar that breaks sales records in Mexico

The celebration of “El Mencho” was organized by Lázaro Curielbetter known as “El Tocayo”, one of the members of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel who is closest to the drug lord.

For this extravagant celebration, “El Tocayo” requested the printing of hundreds of beaches with the photo of “The Mencho” and the elaboration of a great corn cake.

It may interest you: “El Doble R”: who is the hitman of “El Mencho” who ordered the murder of “El Pirata de Culiacán”, an influencer who was found with 15 bullets in his body

Likewise, Lázaro Curiel would have delivered camouflaged suits and weapons to some of the members of the CJNG who attended the celebration of Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes to have his protection.