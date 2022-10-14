The secret of Mr. Barriga that will leave you with your mouth open

The sad story of Mr. Barriga

October 13, 2022 2:26 p.m.

El Chavo del 8 is one of the most iconic programs of all Mexican television and several Latin American countries, without a doubt the characters of Chespirito were very important for the success of the program and without a doubt one of the most beloved characters and remembered is that of the actor Édgar Vivar who gave life to two characters such as Mr. Barriga and Ñoño.

Mr. Barriga was the owner of the neighborhood in which the story of the program takes place, we know that his physical characteristics were those of a plump person like that of his son Ñoño, and the tenants of the neighborhood as “El Chavo” , “La Chilindrina”, “Don Ramón”, and “Quico” will take advantage of their physique to make fun of or give nicknames to the characters.

More entertainment news:

THIS IS HOW PEDRO INFANTE’S HIDEOUT LOOKS AFTER FAKED HIS DEATH

THE HIDDEN TRUTH ABOUT LA CHILINDRINA’S CHANGING ROOMS

But it seems that fiction was superior, because on one occasion the actor Édgar Vivar confessed that he had a stage of his life that he considers the worst, because throughout his life he had to endure teasing for his physical appearance, but since he was a child he suffered bullying at school and left him marked forever, fortunately he knew how to deal with bullying but warned that it is a sensitive issue that should be treated with greater importance by parents and schools.

What is bullying?

Bullying is a social and global phenomenon that unfortunately has ended the lives of people who suffer from it, as it refers to violent or intimidating behavior that is exerted verbally, physically and psychologically, it mostly occurs in children but can occur in any stage of life.