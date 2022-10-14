The mysterious and tragic death of Michael Landon’s grandson

The mysterious death of Michael Landon’s grandson

The daughter of michael landon He wants me to get to the bottom of the circumstances of the death of his 24-year-old son, who was hit by a bus in Los Angeles.

Shawna Landon, who is one of nine children born to the late “The Ingalls Family” star, said in an exclusive interview with Page Six who believes that the circumstances surrounding the death of Dylan Lupia they are mysterious.

The late actor’s daughter, who is a real estate agent in Los Angeles, shared that Lupia was struck on August 17 at 7:31 p.m. on Palos Verdes Boulevard by a westbound bus. The coroner’s office did not inform him of the death of his son until the following night when he was about to watch a movie with his daughters, Sophia, 15, and Olivia, 10.

“Dylan was walking down the lane toward the bus,” he explained. “The bus driver claimed he didn’t see anyone.”

Dylan Lupia, grandson of Michael Lando, died in an accident in Los Angeles

It wasn’t until a few days later, when Shawna, 50, visited the site with her sister Leslie Landon that she concluded the bus driver’s story was not credible.

“There was no way this bus driver couldn’t have seen my son walking toward the bus with his eyes on the road. My son was walking in the bike lane. My sister told me, ‘Shawna, this is impossible.’”

Shawna found out later that the bus driver allegedly did not stop after the accident. “He went to the next bus stop and then called saying that he believed the bus had been vandalized,” she added.

There was another person on the bus at the time of Lupia’s accident and the Landon family is desperate to speak with him or her.

“We don’t know anything about this passenger,” Shawna said. “All we know is that this bus driver did not follow policies and procedures and did not obtain any information from this passenger. Has no sense”.

“If I was looking in the rearview mirror, which I would have, if some glass broke and made an impact like that, you would look in the rearview mirror, you would see my son lying in the road,” he said.

A memorial site was set up where Lupia died

Shawna, who was the sixth child born into the family of the beloved TV actor, said that her son, who adored his younger sisters, did not have an easy life. “It definitely had his struggles. It was hard for him to hold down jobs and maintain relationships. He lost his father when he was 5 years old to a drug overdose, so he went through a lot. He did the best he could, and he fought.”

Shawna became emotional as she theorized why Dylan was in the area when she died. “My mom lived near there. She passed away in 2015, and they were extremely close,” she revealed.

Michael Landon died of pancreatic cancer in 1991.

Michael Landon died of pancreatic cancer in 1991 when he was 54 years old.. Although she separated from her mother when she was 10 years old, Shawna remained close to her father and spent every weekend with him along with her siblings.

“I can’t imagine the number of people who have been run over by bus drivers and moved on,” he says. “I am sure there are homeless people who have been beaten and no one has claimed their bodies. They have no voice.”

He is well aware that his famous last name is a powerful tool. “I’m not an idiot. I know why I am attracting the attention of the press. It’s for my dad. But I can’t imagine all those other people who don’t have a voice.”

Shawna Landon was 19 when her father passed away.

Shawna hopes there is someone who can provide information.

Meanwhile, LA Metro said in a statement to Page Six: “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family of Dylan Lupia during this difficult time. We continue to work to enforce the law and our internal team is investigating this tragic accident and determining exactly what happened.” They also asked for the help of the public to provide any information they may have about this accident.

