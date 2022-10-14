The medicine that restored Andrés García’s vigor in his last days

Andres Garcia

October 14, 2022 09:44 a.m.

If Andrés García has worried us about his state of health in his last days, it has also given us hope to see him as he was in his best days, that is, as we knew him in his first YouTube videos, lively, happy and animated.

And it is that Germán Lizárraga when he found out that one of the songs chosen by Andrés García for his last goodbye was: Los Casquillos de mihorn, he did not think twice and contacted Margarita Potrillo to pay him a tribute in life.

And so it was that Germán arrived in Acapulco with the entire Banda Estrellas de Sinaloa, to sing Andrés his favorite song, which would have had a positive impact on his health. “It will last us many years, because we gave him the medicine he needed,” said Germán when asked about the surprise he gave the 81-year-old actor.

Andrés García looks better and recovered

“He called me to give me his hat” recalled the legendary singer Germán Lizárraga, because the actor who sang and celebrated each word of the song gave him an autographed hat as a thank you for this injection of energy that he gave the actor.