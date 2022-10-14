the combinations that keep it or leave it out of the Champions League

ESPN presents you the calculator of the culé team to aspire to its continuity in the UCL or to finish without European competitions

Barcelona managed to salvage a point in his match against Inter Milan for the fourth date of the Champions League and the draw against the team of the A series He left the Blaugrana team with a very difficult scenario to qualify for the next round of the Champions League, as they needed almost impossible combinations.

with a double of Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona managed to equal three goals with Inter to maintain the hope of advancing to the Round of 16 of the highest club competition in the UEFA. Nevertheless, Xavi Hernandeztechnician of Barcelonaconsidered that the club does not deserve to go through the phase if they were not able to beat Inter at home.

“I’m a little angry. Just as last year it didn’t work out for us, this time it was because of our mistakes. And I would almost say that it even hurts more. But if you don’t beat Inter at home you don’t deserve to continue in the competition, although let’s have a small hope of passing,” he said at a press conference.

Robert Lewandowski incredulous with Barcelona against Inter in the Champions League EPA

Because of that “little hope”, ESPNDigital present what you need Barcelona to qualify for the next phase of the Champions League or end up in Europe Leagueas well as what would have to happen for the Catalans to run out of competitions outside of Spain.

With four points and in third place in Group C, Barcelona does not depend on itself and occupies that the Inter de Milanwhich boasts seven units, loses or draws against VIktoria Plzen and Bayern Munich. For its part, the culé team is obliged to win their last two games. This is the only path that would lead to the template Xavi Hernandez to the Round of 16 of the Champions League.

Barcelona depends on himself to qualify for the play-offs of the Europe League and could ensure his participation with a victory over the Bayern Munich. In fact, the Culés could qualify Europe League even if they lose against the German team, but they would need Inter to defeat the Victoria. In case the Pilzen surprise the Inter Y bayern win at the Camp Nou, Barcelona would have to win or draw with Viktoria on the last day to qualify for Europe League.

Out of European competition

Barcelona also runs the risk of being left out of Champions and Europa League. If he Victoria defeat the Inter Y Barcelona lose or draw against Munich, the ticket to the Europa League could be for the Pilzen if they beat the Catalan team on the last day of the Group Phase. In the event of this combination of results, Barcelona he would compete in Europe again until the 2023-24 season.