Social Security benefits for retirees increase in 2023

Retirees in the United States will receive an 8.7 percent increase in their pensions, the highest in four decades, the Social Security Administration announced on October 13.

On average, retirees who now receive a monthly pension of $1,681 will add an additional $146 for a total of $1,827 as of January, according to calculations by the Social Security Administration (SSA).

This amount exceeds the estimates given by the White House the day before, which also announced that Medicare premiums will drop for the first time in a decade.

The increase in pensions seeks to balance the rise in the cost of living and the blow from inflation, which fell to 8.2% in September, although it remains higher than expected.

“Will the COLA be enough to keep up with inflation? It’s too early to tell,” said Mary Johnson, a Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League, a group that advocates for the rights of older adults. “It depends on what inflation is going to do after October.”

The adjustment in benefits will increase the income of 70 million Americans. These include 52.3 million people age 65 and older, and a broader group that includes survivors of SS recipients, the disabled, and those receiving low-income supplemental benefits (SSI).

The SSA also estimates that a couple receiving Social Security benefits will have $2,972 per month in 2023; a widow ($1,704); disabled workers ($1,483).

The monthly payment for recipients of supplementary aid will be $914 and for a couple, $1,371.

Medicare premiums go down

The monthly income of retirees is favorably impacted by the decrease in the Medicare Part B premium, which is usually subtracted from their income. This premium will be $164.90 per month, a reduction of $5.20 from the previous year.

The annual Part B deductible will also drop ($7, to $226). It is not common for the premium to be lower; the last time it fell was in 2012. This year, the decline is due to the unusual circumstances surrounding Aduhelm, the controversial and very expensive drug to treat Alzheimer’s disease, the New York Times said.

Increase will burden retirees with taxes

A higher monthly income can put retirees in a different category when filing taxes, and some will have to pay taxes on up to 85 percent of their benefits.

A tax that was only supposed to hit the top 10 percent of income recipients now hits about half and, in due course, will hit the majority, experts say.

Individuals who file individually do not pay taxes if their combined income is $25,000 or less, and if the limit is $32,000 for joint returns.

Beneficiaries in the next income bracket ($25,000 to $34,000 for individual returns and $32,000 to $44,000 for married couples filing jointly) pay taxes on up to 50 percent of their benefits.

Beneficiaries whose incomes are above that range are taxed on up to 85 percent of their benefits. Put another way, 15 percent of benefits are always tax-free.

The Social Security adjustment may also result in fewer government benefits, because it would put them above the thresholds allowed for certain benefits, such as Medicare Extra Help, Medicaid, food stamps, and rental assistance.

Economists at Deutsche Bank expect inflation to slow to 7.2 percent for the last three months of this year, and for the second half of 2023 to be closer to 3 percent.

The decline in inflation will mean a great respite for Social Security beneficiaries, who will benefit more from the increase towards mid-2023.

How to calculate increase in my SS benefits

To calculate the amount of money you’ll receive each month in 2023, take your net Social Security benefit and add your Medicare premium and multiply it by the 2023 COLA, which is 8.7 percent.

The Senior Citizens League offers this example: Take your gross Social Security benefit (the amount before deductions for Medicare premiums and any taxes withheld) and multiply it by .087: For example – $1,000 x .087 = $87.00.

For its part, the Social Security Administration indicates that they will send a letter informing how much the increase represents for each beneficiary, but if you want to know beforehand, you can open a MySocialSecurity account at www.ssa.gov/myaccount/ and see the amount since December.

This story was originally published on October 13, 2022 11:28 a.m.

