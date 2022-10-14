Sebastián Rulli and Angelique Boyer had a son but he disappeared from this world

Angelique Boyer and Sebastian Rulli

October 14, 2022 11:49 a.m.

When you think of Angelique Boyer at this moment in the world of entertainment, you immediately associate yourself with the name of your partner, Sebastián Rulli. They are undoubtedly a perfect example of a fictional couple who moved to real life and many envy their relationship.

This is because in addition to their physical charms, they have proven to be overwhelmingly successful in their professions and in most of their personal decisions. They have recently completed 8 years of relationship and more than one may have wondered why they have not married or had children.

However, it has been revealed that they did have a descendant but it ended up disappearing.

The son Rulli and Boyer had

Duarte with Boyer and Rulli – Duarte now

It all happened in the telenovela ‘Lo que la vida me robó’, where the two actors ended up consummating their love with a son. This child actor is called Óscar Daniel Duarte and he decided to put aside acting, disappearing from the world of entertainment, and from social networks, since his last publication is from 2020. SDP Noticias found a more recent image that would seem to be from this same year.