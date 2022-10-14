Business

Price of the dollar today October 14, peso begins to fall

Photo of CodeList CodeList6 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read

Today, Friday, October 14, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.0102 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the session at 19.9815 per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the local currency began with a downward behavior in the foreign exchange markets, in a context where the Japanese yen registered a new maximum in its exchange rate against the dollar since 1990.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $19.9815 – Sell: $19.9815
  • HSBC: Buy: $19.51 – Sell: $20.24
  • Banamex: Buy: $19.32 – Sell: $20.51
  • Bancomer: Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.71
  • Banorte: Purchase: $18.91 – Sale: $20.30
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.57 – Sale: $20.35
  • IXE: Purchase: $18.92 – Sale: $20.31
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.68
  • Monex: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.31
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.14 – Sale: $20.90
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.59
  • Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.08
  • Exchange: Purchase: $19.4694 – Sale: $20.4799
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.70

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 19,707.6 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

We recommend you read Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso closes the session with advance

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.57 pesos, for $22.52 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

For more information on the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.

Follow us on

Graduated from the Faculty of International Studies and Public Policies of the Autonomous University of Sinaloa. Observer of the sky and nature; fan of music and literature.

see more

Source link

Tags
Photo of CodeList CodeList6 mins ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of CodeList

CodeList

Related Articles

The last great creation by Paco Rabanne before his retirement

2 weeks ago

Mexican streets terrorized by Alejandro Fernández’s mafia truck

1 week ago

Price of the dollar today Thursday, peso opens with slight depreciation

2 weeks ago

Price of the dollar in Colombia today, October 12 exchange rate and value in Colombian pesos

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© Copyright 2022 Code List, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button