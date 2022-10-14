Price of the dollar today October 14, peso begins to fall

Today, Friday, October 14, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.0102 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the session at 19.9815 per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the local currency began with a downward behavior in the foreign exchange markets, in a context where the Japanese yen registered a new maximum in its exchange rate against the dollar since 1990.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $19.9815 – Sell: $19.9815

HSBC : Buy: $19.51 – Sell: $20.24

Banamex : Buy: $19.32 – Sell: $20.51

Bancomer: Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.71

Banorte: Purchase: $18.91 – Sale: $20.30

Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.57 – Sale: $20.35

IXE: Purchase: $18.92 – Sale: $20.31

Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.60 – Sale: $20.68

Monex: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.31

Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.14 – Sale: $20.90

Inbursa: Purchase: $19.59 – Sale: $20.59

Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.08

Exchange: Purchase: $19.4694 – Sale: $20.4799

Banregio: Purchase: $19.20 – Sale: $20.70

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 19,707.6 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $19.57 pesos, for $22.52 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

