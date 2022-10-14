Presentation of the First Theoretical-Practical Course on Autologous Regenerative Medicine Techniques in the Treatment of Vulvar Lichen Sclerosus (LEV)

Vulvar Lichen Sclerosus (LEV) is a chronic inflammatory disease of unknown origin that affects the anal and genital area, producing pain, burning and continuous itching that even disrupts the sleep of affected women.

According to Dr. Patricia Gutiérrez Ontalvilla (plastic surgeon and president of the Nixarian Foundation): “These women usually take an average of 8 years to receive the diagnosis, a time during which the disease continues to progress while they suffer pain that, in many cases, it becomes incapacitating, which means a significant decrease in their quality of life”.

For this reason, the Nixarian Foundation launches the First Course on Autologous Regenerative Medicine Techniques in the Treatment of Vulvar Lichen Sclerosus (LEV), which will allow doctors to develop both theoretical and practical skills in the treatment of LEV from the approach of regenerative medicine.

This first course will take place on November 18, 2022 in the auditorium of the Hospital Vithas Valencia October 9 while the practical part will take place during that afternoon in the operating rooms of said hospital.

The course constitutes a response by the NIXARIAN FOUNDATION in conjunction with SEGERF (Spanish Society of Aesthetic, Regenerative and Functional Gynecology) and SETGRA (Spanish Society of Fat Transplantation) to meet a growing demand from both doctors and patients of Vulvar lichen sclerosus through regenerative medicine.

The content of the course will be divided into two independent modules. The theoretical module is aimed at medical professionals in the following specialties: gynecology, dermatology, urology, plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgery, family and community medicine and pediatrics. The capacity of this module is limited to 50 specialists.

The practical module is aimed at specialists in gynecology, dermatology, urology and plastic, reconstructive and aesthetic surgery. In this case, as it is given in the operating room, the capacity is limited to only 20 specialists.

The speakers of the course are Dr. Patricia Gutiérrez Ontalvilla, plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgeon and president of the Nixarian Foundation; Dr. Fernando Aznar Mañas, gynecologist Cordobés Institute of Gynecology; Dr. Maite Fernández Pérez, gynecologist Clinica Tufet; Dra. Eva Guisantes Pintos, plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgeon at the Terrassa Hospital; Dr. Ana Hortelano Otero, plastic, aesthetic and reconstructive surgeon at the Hospital Intermutual de Levante, and Dr. Pablo Lázaro Ochaita, Head of Service dermatologist at the Hospital Beata Maria Ana.

At the end of the course, a diploma endorsed by the Nixarian Foundation – SEGERF – SETGRA will be awarded..

The course also has the support of the most important companies in the regenerative medicine sector, including: Blisscare (Cellular Matrix), Karam Medical (Puregraft) and AESLOG (Lipocube).



