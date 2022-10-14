Police generals go to Santiago as firefighters

In two years and almost two months since the current government took office, the Cibao Central Police Directorate has had six regional directors. The one who has remained in the position the longest is the current director general of the institution, who spent eight months in that position.

On average, every five months the people of Santiago renew their promise to reduce theft and crime and arrest those responsible for pending cases.

Major General Eduardo Alberto Then assumed the position on October 2, 2020, at the time he was still a general and the country was in a pandemic.

Upon being positioned, he stated: “I feel committed to the people of Santiago, to do a good job.”

General Then began a crusade against the noisy ones, even explaining that he instructed his men and women to “strengthen actions against the noisy ones”. In the management of it, hundreds of speakers were seized.

Then he was in the Cibao Central Directorate when there were still limitations for social activities and family gatherings, and the curfew remained.

His departure came amid questions and criticism for the constant seizures of loudspeakers, and the lack of response to crimes and thefts. From Santiago they sent him to Barahona. On June 22, 2021, General Máximo Báez Aybar replaced Then, upon assuming the position he announced that he will establish preventive services to avoid holding clandestine parties in violation of the sanitary measures imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Those places where these types of events take place are going to have a preventive police service,” he explained.

Báez Aybar remained in the position for five and a half months, and the complaints of recurring assaults and other crimes continued.

On December 8, 2021, a new incumbent arrives in Santiago, General Ernesto Rodríguez García.

“We are committed to continuing to strengthen citizen security and bring peace of mind to all citizens,” he said when he was positioned, and assured that he would work tirelessly to continue strengthening citizen security, in favor of the entire society.

However, during his administration, crime rates, robberies and assaults in the city increased, causing panic and fear among the people of Santiago.

Days before he was replaced in his position, in the La Herradura sector, unknown assailants on a motorcycle killed José Rafael Ortega, who received five bullet wounds while another man who was with him was wounded.

With Ortega’s crime, there were 11 violent deaths recorded in sectors of Santiago in nine days without the National Police or the Public Prosecutor’s Office apprehending those responsible.

Faced with the crisis that was plaguing Santiago, on May 28 of this year Then came with the new promise that criminal actions would be confronted. He then positioned the new Regional Director, Brigadier General Claudio González Moquete.

However, less than a month after González Moquete took office, lawyer Basilio Guzmán was assassinated by unknown assailants on a motorcycle, and to date no one has been arrested.

During the four months that González Moquete was in charge of the Regional Police, crimes, robberies and assaults increased considerably.

Last week, in less than 48 hours, three people died violently in the city, and neither the body of order nor the public ministry have an answer.

no spokesperson

The Cibao Central Police Directorate remained without a spokesperson for the last two months, and therefore without information on the progress of the cases and the crimes.

Today Santiago continues with high rates of violence and crime, and although the country is working on a police reform, different sectors of the city demand more responses and fewer promises, more strategies and fewer fire extinguishers.