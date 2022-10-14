Manny Machado’s warning about what’s coming in the Playoffs for Dodgers and Julio Urías

After putting the Division Series 1-1, Manny Machado sent a warning about the San Diego Padres to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Julio Urías in the 2022 MLB Playoffs.

San Diego Padres broke with the historical trend and beat for the first time Los Angeles Dodgers in postseason history. The Californian team accumulated a dominance of 14 wins and five losses against Manny Machado, Juan Soto and company in the 2022 MLB regular season, but… In the Playoffs it is at a different price and the National League Division Series will have at least four games.

There was no sweep! If the Padres needed a bat to avoid falling one loss from elimination, it was Machado’s. ‘The Defense Minister’ He woke up in the second game against the Dodgers and was the great figure of the 5-3 victory. The best is yet to come and Manny has already warned Julius Uriah and the other players of the Los Angeles team.

Manny Machado finished with a home run and two RBIs to be one of the standout players alongside Jake Conenworth in Game 2 against Los Angeles Dodgers on October 12, 2022. The player born in Dominican Republic The third game of this Playoff Division Series, which will be played on Friday, October 14 at 8:37 p.m. ET at Petco Park in San Diego, has already begun.

“I have no idea what to expect, but it’s going to be fun. San Diego has been waiting for this for a long time. We are excited to go home being 1 to 1 (in the Series)”, Machado told Fox Sports 1. For Game 3 between the Padres and Dodgers, the starters will be Blake Snell and Tony Gonsolin while in the fourth meeting Joe Musgrove and Tyler Anderson will be on the mound. Will Julio Urías pitch again against San Diego? It all depends if there is a fifth and decisive duel.

Machado’s warning for Dodgers and Urías in the 2022 MLB Playoffs

With the premise that they have been fighting the entire MLB 2022 after an irregular sporting level and the 80-game sanction he received Fernando Tatis Jr.Manny Machado sent a warning to Los Angeles Dodgers and Julio Urias about what’s coming for them in the Major League Postseason.