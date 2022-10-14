Juan Fernando Quintero: photo with Marcelo Gallardo moves fans, is he still in River Plate? | Colombians Abroad

Juan Fernando Quintero is one of the players most loved by River Plate fans, and at the same time he is one of the fans’ concerns, as they do not know if the Colombian midfielder will continue at the Argentine club in 2023.

Marcelo Gallardo’s announcement, to end his contract next December and no longer be the millionaire’s coach, set off alarms about the continuity of several referents, including Juanfer.

At the moment, Quintero is a trend for his expression of pain, gratitude and sadness for the departure of Gallardo, who has had him in River in two stages and has given him confidence, has had patience and has given him the ’10’.

Thus, a photo posted on his Instagram account moved River fans: the image became a trend, as he changed his profile picture to honor his coach.

Fans ask Quintero to stay at River Plate



The arrival of a new coach at River Plate worries Juan Fernando Quintero. It is known that the Colombian got into the heart of the fan and the core of the club, scoring the goal that changed the history of the 2018 Copa Libertadores final, which the Núñez club beat River Plate.

However, Juanfer is not a regular starter, but he comes on in the second half of the matches to make a difference. That does not seem to matter to the fans, who ask that Quintero sign his continuity and support the new process in 2023.