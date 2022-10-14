Indirect to Tom Brady? Gisele Bündchen’s revealing message on social media

Amidst rumors of a alleged breakup between Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, the supermodel seems to have threw a hint at the quarterback through a revealing message on their social networks.

This Wednesday morning, October 12, the author and former Hindu monk Jay Shetty took to his official Instagram account to share a phrase about love and relationshipssame to which the Brazilian reacted.

“You cannot be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read it again”, is the phrase that can be seen in Shetty’s Instagram post, same which Gisele liked, but not before leaving a comment with an emoji of praying handswhich has led his fans to believe that he is an opinion with which the model agrees.

In addition to this, the former Hindu monk commented on the following in the description of the image: “Love is a daily effort. Some days easier than others and that’s fine, but what should always be consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner’s values ​​and goals”.

Next, We share the publication with Gisele’s comment:

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady: The origin of their problems

As reported Page Six, about a month ago Tom & Gisele had an “epic fight” that ended with both celebrities living in separate houses.

Currently, Brady and Bündchen are said to already have their respective lawyers, which means they are headed for an imminent divorce. Nevertheless, none of the celebrities involved have confirmed or denied such information.

According to various sports, the reason for the fight was Brady’s return to the gridiron just a couple of weeks after announcing his retirement, So it was a decision he did not consult with his wife.

“She doesn’t hate that he’s playing football, but he does hate the way he handled retirement and his return. He knows this and is doing everything he can to smooth things over. He knows this is his last season if he wants to stay married. He can’t do this again”, a source told the magazine PEOPLE.