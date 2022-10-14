Sports

I am totally sure that this tournament we will be champions: CervantesMediotiempo

Torreon, Mexico /

Allan Cervantes It is clear to him, Santos has everything to be this champion Opening 2022so they have worked mentally these days to be able to face it in a positive way, starting with the Quarter finals in view of Toluca.

“I am absolutely sure that this is going to be the year in which we become champions, we go game by game, but I have this feeling that we can do it. Above all, the topic that has been reinforced the most this week has been the mind topicthe team had a notable improvement and I think the style of play is marked, we know what we are going for and this week has been to reinforce the mental, if we want to get through to the Semifinal”, he said.

Of his rival in turn, the Devils, the midfielder acknowledged that his attack may be his own weakness: “We know that you haven attack that provokesimportant, that insists and that can be a weakness, because of the pressure they exert towards the front, can leave spaceswhich we can take advantage of with our dynamism”.

Finally, he admitted that although It is not a rematch for the lost final last year, they are motivated to take advantage of this opportunity.

“I always think that the memory of the championship remains that we could have achieved, things happen for a reason, today football and life give us another chancethat hunger is multiplied to be able to continue along the same line”, he concluded.

