Homer by Yordan Álvarez key in victory of Astros in Game 2 of ALDS
HOUSTON — With every big hit, Yordan Alvarez is taking over this October.
And the rebound of the powerful Cuban slugger, who suffered so much during Houston’s loss to the Atlanta Braves in the last World Series, is increasingly surprising.
Álvarez flashed his bat again for a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth off Luis Castillo, and the Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 4-2 Thursday to extend their lead to 2-0 in the American League Division Series.
“I call him ‘Big,'” said manager Dusty Baker, who pronounced the nickname in Spanish. “He responds in a big way. We love having him at the plate. He likes to get there in the big moments. His focus and discipline are remarkable for his age.”
The Cuban was the hero of Game 1, with his three-run shot off Robbie Ray, the last winner of the AL Cy Young Trophy, with two outs in the ninth inning.
That hit gave Houston an 8-7 victory in a game that the Astros lost by four.
In the last Fall Classic, in which Atlanta was crowned after six duels, Álvarez hit just .100 (2-for-20), with no home runs and six strikeouts.
Now, with everyone talking about him, the 25-year-old was asked to describe his virtues in the batter’s box.
“I’d say I’m smart,” he replied. “When I go to the plate I try to visualize the kind of different results I could get when I hit. If everything goes according to plan, the result is positive.”
Castillo, acquired from the Reds before the trade deadline, reached the match after going 7 1/3 scoreless innings against Toronto in the wild-card round. This time, the Dominican allowed an early homer from Kyle Tucker, although he gave up little else and entered the sixth inning with a 2-1 lead.
But with two outs, Jeremy Peña singled. The ball fell between second baseman Adam Frazier and Dominican center fielder Julio Rodríguez.
Castillo crouched down and slapped his legs in a show of disappointment that a seemingly innocuous ball had turned out to be a hit.
Next came Álvarez, who found a pitch at 98 mph and sent the ball through left field and into the gantry as the Astros took a 3-2 lead.
Álvarez, who had 37 homers in the regular season, trotted around the bases as TV cameras pointed at his parents, who are in their first postseason series since arriving from Cuba in August. The left-hander pointed to that spot in the stands as he came up to home plate.
Then, he mimicked the power swing with which he has put the Astros within a win of what would be their sixth straight American League Championship Series.
For the Mariners, the Dominicans Julio Rodríguez 5-1, Carlos Santana 3-1 with an RBI. The Venezuelan Eugenio Suárez 3-0 with a run scored.
For the Astros, the Venezuelan José Altuve 4-0. The Dominican Jeremy Peña 3-2 with two runs scored. Cubans Yordan Álvarez 3-1 with a run scored and two RBIs, Yuli Gurriel 3-0, Aledmys Díaz 3-1. Puerto Rican Martin Maldonado 3-0.