He had everything to be a star as big as Gabriel Soto, but he did the worst and ended up in prison

Gabriel Soto

October 13, 2022 6:39 p.m.

That Gabriel Soto began his career as a leading man at an early age, who does not remember him in productions such as Amigas y Rivales, Mi querida Isabel or Carita de Ángel where he was seen very young, and like him several actors have appeared on television screens.

But none like the young Eleazar Gómez, who began his acting work at the age of 5, and has participated in soap operas such as: Rebelde, Lola once upon a time and Las tontas no van al cielo; His youthful performance and talent made him one of the most sought-after young leading men on TV.

But his character would have been his worst enemy, because his fiancee Tefi Valenzuela denounced him for domestic violence and this led him to prison. It turns out that the actor after proposing to the young singer and model, he ended up hitting her in her apartment.

Eleazar Gómez ended up in prison for the complaints

After Tefi’s testimony, more of Eleazar’s ex-partners confessed that they had experienced violent courtships and that they were also victims of the artist, the same one who lost his job in La mexicana y el güero due to this delicate situation, and also ended up in the North Reclusorio, from where it came out several months ago.