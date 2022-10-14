Haitian government refuses to negotiate with “Barbecue”

The diminutive and powerful head of the G-9 gang brotherhood, Jimmy Chérisier, alias “Barbecue”, yesterday conditioned the unblocking of the Varreux fuel terminal to an amnesty for its members, cancellation of search and arrest warrants, and space for your representative in government.

Faced with this challenging proposal, the government often responded with a resounding “no” to the gang leader, making clear its determination not to negotiate with criminal groups.

The official reaction of the regime came through the Minister of Planning and External Cooperation, Ricard Pierre.

“The government refuses to negotiate with the gangs,” Pierre said succinctly, according to the capital’s media.

The change of focus of “Barbecue”, which had sworn to remain in the facilities if Ariel Henry did not resign from his position, occurs a few days after alleged contacts with the head of Defense, Enold Joseph, were revealed.

Given this, the minister, whose companies were attacked and burned during a wave of unrest since the beginning of this week, later denied having dealt with the head of the group of gangs.

What Jean Rebel said

These conditions that the leader of the G-9 raised were revealed by Jean Rebel Dorcénat, the Coordinator of the National Commission for Disarmament and Reintegration.

According to Dorcénat, Jimmy Chérisier also wants, in order to end the general shortage crisis unleashed as a result of his entrenchment in the terminal, that the government of Prime Minister Ariel Henry make room for one of his representatives in the government.

“The government refuses to negotiate with the gangs,” said Ricard Pierre.

“We cannot accept them after all the damage they have caused the country, after all the pain they have sown among the population,” he added. The increase in fuel prices began to intensify after the seizure of the Varreux terminal by the gangs directed by “Barbecue”, causing serious impacts in many sectors of national life.

Those most affected by the crisis have been production centers and small and medium-sized enterprises, the media, hospitals, public institutions, banks and schools.

Attack and robbery in Varriux

In another, related incident, heavily armed men broke into the terminals of WINECO SA Oil Storage and Terminal Varreux and, after overpowering security guards, took a shipment of fuel

In a tweet, Varreux indicates that “UNECO regretted an incident” that occurred at its facilities and that “armed men broke into the Oil Terminal; after having subdued the security guards, they would have taken fuel with them”,

Attack, fire and theft of weapons at the police station

Journalist Daniella Saint-Louis, from the digital media Gazette Haiti, reported an armed attack against the Leclerc police station, at Martissant 23, by armed gangs.

During the attack, the attackers took Haitian National Police equipment, including an armored vehicle and automatic weapons, including a Negev machine gun.

The spokesman for the police entity, divisional inspector Garry Desrosiers, told a Radio Caraïbes program that it was a “surprise” attack.

Brian Nichols Mission

The Under Secretary of State for the Western Hemisphere at the United States Department of State, Brian A. Nichol’s, met yesterday with the Association of Industries and the American Chamber of Commerce in Haiti, via videoconference.

Discussions focused on the role of business in creating jobs and empowering Haitians. Yesterday was the last of the high official’s two-day visit to that country,

Nichols said he discussed how the overlapping crises in Haiti “affect the business sector and ways to promote security for the benefit of all Haitians.”

“The role of business in creating jobs and empowering Haitians remains crucial,” the diplomat wrote.

The exit

FINJUS

force and action

The executive vice president of the Institutional and Justice Foundation (Finjus), Servio Tulio Castaños Guzmán, warned that the accelerated deterioration of Haiti should be “a cause of great concern” for all Dominican sectors.

support for chancellor

After indicating that the main international forums and organizations have recognized that the political, economic and social crisis in that country has no solution within the framework of its institutions, he deems necessary “a direct, precise and rapid international force that takes control and establishes a climate of security in that territory”.

He also valued the recent message from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Roberto Álvarez, on the Haitian crisis.