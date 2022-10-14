Gabriel Soto and Irina would have a third in discord and it would be a love from the past

Irina Baeva and Gabriel Soto

October 13, 2022 10:11 a.m.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN:

One of the most famous and controversial couples right now in Mexican entertainment is undoubtedly that of Gabriel Soto and Irina Baeva. Two celebrities who undoubtedly attract attention for their talents and also for their multiple attractions that melt more than one of their fans.

A relationship that seemed made in heaven but that the rumors of infidelity on both sides could put an end to it, since various media have reported that the two could have broken their marriage commitment. It would not be the first time for Soto, since that would have been the reason why he ended up with the mother of his children, Geraldine Bazán.

Register here: https://bit.ly/3ChvWYT and participate for an Air Fryer Ninja

More news from them:

IN PANIC, IRINA TAKES A DESPERATE MEASURE TO SHUT UP CRITICISM AND RECOVER GABRIEL SOTO

WHILE GABRIEL SOTO AND IRINA WALK AWAY, GERALDINE BAZÁN ALREADY HAS FUN WITH HANDSOME HOLLYWOOD

The rumors have been growing and Soto himself had to go out and clarify everything. However, now several have speculated with a third party in the relationship.

And it would be a love from Irina’s past

“When we met, he told me that he was very happy with my leading man and I thanked him because there is a lot of love and that is what you have to always send, love,” said Emmanuel Palomares, Irina’s ex, after they were captured in their reunion at a TVyNovelas event.

From this, rumors have emerged that it would have been the beginning of a rift between Irina and Soto and Palomares only responded:

“I thank the press for the interest in a relationship that was more than 5 years ago and there is pure good vibes, best wishes.”