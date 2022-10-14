The controversy around Divorce between Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady keep going.

At the beginning of September, Page Six reported that The supermodel had left her family compound in Tampa after an “epic fight” with the quarterback. Since then, the couple are said to have been living in separate houses and have even hired their respective divorce attorneys.

Until now, none of the parties involved has accepted or denied said information. yesHowever, a source close to the celebrities revealed for U.S. Weekly that the friends of the marriage are on Bündchen’s side.

Friends of Gisele Bündchen launch against Tom Brady: “He broke his word”

As reported by the American tabloid, those who are personally familiar with the situation are supporting Gisele’s position, since they “hate” that the athlete has broken his word about leaving the grid.

And it is that, various reports indicate that the reason for the discussion was the return of Brady to the NFL weeks after announcing his retirementWell, it was something he did. without first consulting with his wife.

“Gisele and Tom’s friends are upset with Tom. He broke his word and came out of retirement. They hate the way Tom refuses to give in for Gisele.” said the source, who also confirmed that both have already spoken with their lawyers about a possible divorce.

Also, the source stated that the couple’s closest friends are still waiting for them to work out their differences.

“This was really the first big problem they had in their marriage. Friends hope they haven’t passed the point of no return. Tom has dedicated himself to work and has focused all his love on children. Gisele has focused on her children and she has also worked to develop her business and take time for herself”, finished.

You may also be interested in: Hint at Tom Brady? Gisele Bündchen’s revealing message on social media

Tom and Gisele’s problems go beyond football

It is worth mentioning that a different source mentioned for the magazine PEOPLE that The couple’s fights go “way beyond” whether or not Brady retires: “It’s complicated. There is much more than that… He doesn’t want this to be ugly, he doesn’t want to fight. If the divorce is happening, and it looks like he is, he wants it to be as smooth as possible..”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share two children, Benjamin Rein, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9. In addition, the couple has also raised John Edward, the quarterback’s 15-year-old son with his ex-partner, actress Bridget Moynahan.