Cuti Rumero, the Argentine defender who thinks that Mexico has never played a World Cup

There is no match more anticipated for the Mexican fans than the match against Argentina. Although the duel that will premiere the greens in Qatar 2022 will be against Poland, from the day of the draw the national eyes are on the Albiceleste. Perhaps because of the memories of the consecutive eliminations in two World Cups (2006 and 2010) or because of the strange rivalry that has existed on social networks for several years, but the truth is that in November the screens of the country will hardly have anything other than that duel.

However, the match does not seem to have the rivals particularly worried. It is the case of Christian skin Romero, Argentine defender of the Tottenham. At the end of the match between his team and the Eintracht Frankfurtt, in the Europa League, the defender was interviewed by TUDN and showed that he is not very clear who he is going to face in the World Cup. “He is a difficult rival, I think he never played a World Cup, but surely the atmosphere and how each player experiences it must be a very special way”, Romero valued.

Perhaps it could be a generational issue, if you want to see it as a consolation. The skin I was eight years old when Argentina, with its captain (Messi) and its coach (Scaloni) on the field, played against Mexico in the World Cup in Germany. And he was only 12 years old when the same thing happened in South Africa. Maybe he wasn’t very interested in watching football on television. Yes, that must be it. Will he be distracted? Will it be a natural slip or a provocation disguised as innocence?

Voluntary or not, it is becoming more and more evident that the arrogance that abounds in Mexican soccer does not do much to make itself known. Because from the first day they made it clear, in a genuine way, what they thought of playing against El Tri. Emilian drawing Martínez celebrated as if he had saved a penalty when he learned that the Aztecs would be his rivals in Qatar (“easy, easy”). Another thing is the interviews in which Messi has to go out and say the usual: that they expect a difficult game and that Mexico is a respected rival. Well, even Romero had some praise: “I think they have a great coach, who makes the team play well, but beyond that we think of ourselves, in the group we have, that we are doing well and that we will arrive in the best way, it is the most important thing for us.”

But those are box statements. The spontaneous reaction is the one that should be taken into account if you want to know what they think of us. What we can be sure of is that they know that Tata Martino is the coach of the Mexican National Team. And, in the end, Romero will not be the first or the last footballer who does not know his rivals – a couple of years ago ter Stegen said that he was bored watching games of his future opponents.

Of course, there is the possibility that this dismissal, voluntary or involuntary, could work as an aggravating circumstance in case they lose to Mexico. It is known that anything can happen and that El Tri is capable of the best and the worst with little time away. But if logic prevails, there will be no choice but to endure the full package: defeat, ignoring and massive taunts.

In Romero’s head, and who knows if several others, Mexico is about to play its first World Cup. And maybe we should believe it too. Start from scratch, without bad background (most) or good (a few). Perhaps by reliving that experience of experiencing things for the first time, history will twist a bit in favor of the first-time team.

