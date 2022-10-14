Cuba RESPONDED to Ronaldo Veitía’s request for urgent help – SwingComplete

By Jose Alejandro Rodriguez Zas

On the afternoon of this Thursday, October 13 we share a note on this website about the request for help made on his social networks by Ronaldo Veitía Quiñones, son of the prominent teacher and coach of cuban judoRonaldo Veitía Valdivié, because his father urgently needs to return to Cuba from Europe.

After being hospitalized for two months, Veitía Valdivié, who is also a worldwide judo personality and the architect of many international victories for Cuba in said sport, mainly in the women’s sector, needs to travel to his native country but his son does not could accompany him due to difficulties with his passport.

It may interest you: Hotels in Cuba broadcast MLB Postseason, Tele Rebelde in SILENCE

This Friday, October 14, a note posted on Jit gave an account of the response of the Cuban authorities to the case in question, which we fully share, given its importance:

INDER INFORMATION

Regarding the state of health of Professor Ronaldo Veitía and his request to return to Cuba, Inder deems it appropriate to report the following…

Aware of what he represents for judo and Cuban sport in general, and consistent with the humanist nature of the work we defend, we have been very aware of his situation since he was interned in Alicante, Spain.

Since then, our exchanges with one of his sons have been constant, through whom we learned in detail about the results of medical care and his evolution, and we found a positive response from the Cuban diplomatic mission in Madrid, added to the support in various operations carried out.

More recently, in line with what we consider a duty, we agreed to take on the air tickets for the outstanding coach and a companion, in the class equipped with the greatest facilities available on the aircraft, to contribute to the return to Cuba.

As an added step, given the situation faced by the son with his expired personal passport, which was reported to our Consul General in Madrid on the afternoon of October 13, we support his request to accompany the Labor Hero of the Republic to Havana. of Cuba, a step immediately approved by the corresponding Cuban authorities.

The procedures related to the transfer remain, inherent to the airline, around which we will keep abreast to offer the help that is within our reach, together with the Cuban consulate in Madrid.

Once in Cuba we will provide the follow-up that the man to whom we owe so many joys deserves, enhanced by his simplicity and commitment to the homeland.

It may interest you: MORE OF THE SAME: Puerto Rico BLANKED Cuba in the U23 Baseball World Cup

The son of the outstanding Cuban coach manifested in his social networks Thank you for the response received, which we also leave here in full:

Thank you

I must begin by thanking the immense wave of solidarity and affection received towards my father. Forgive me for not being able to answer all those who have written to offer their help, take an interest in my father’s situation, or leave words of encouragement.

The Cuban Consulate has informed me today that it makes it possible for me to accompany my father Ronaldo Veitía Valdivié on his return to Cuba, just as he has wished from day one: to return to his beloved land.

I want to thank the consul, INDER and all the good people who have given us their unconditional support in this process so that my father can see his wishes come true.

To the many who show their affection and gratitude towards my dad, I thank you from the bottom of my heart on behalf of the whole family. There are two things that have always been inalienable for my father: Judo and Cuba. Thank God he will have the opportunity to return and feel that how much he has given to his country with all his heart is being reciprocated with the love and admiration of the people.

A big hug for everyone

His son, Ronaldo Veitia Quiñones, Alicante, Spain

It may interest you: IN DOMINICAN: After 14 years, 2 great Cuban baseball players met again