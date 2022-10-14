Crazy beating! America destroys Puebla and sets foot in the semifinals of Mexican soccer

2022-10-12

The ‘Eagles’ of America set foot in the semifinals of Mexican soccer by thrashing ‘La Franja’ 6-1 Puebla this Wednesday at Cuauhtemoc Stadiumin the first leg of their tournament quarter-final series Opening-2022. SEE MORE: Table of soccer scorers in Mexico The Pueblan squad took the lead in the 14th minute with a shot from the Argentine mid-range Federico Mancuello that Jordi Cortizo He grazed the area to deflect the trajectory of the ball and make it 1-0. The Chilean Diego Valdes got the 1-1 for the American team with a header inside the small area to a pass from the Paraguayan Richard Sanchezto 31.

Two minutes later, Henry Martin appeared in the small area to control a Spanish service Alvaro Fidalgo and define the 2-1 for the ‘Eagles’ with a shot in front of the Paraguayan goalkeeper Anthony Silva. In the second half, at 57, Nestor Araujo he leaked a ball into the area so that Martín resolved the 3-1 before the goalkeeper left. At 65, Valdés tried the shot from outside the area, the goalkeeper Silva rejected the ball and Alexander Zendejas appeared in the area to take advantage of the rebound and define the 4-1. The 5-1 fell to 77: the American goalkeeper William Ochoa launched a clearance from his area, the Uruguayan brian rodriguez he controlled the ball in the last quarter of the field, chased by three defenders, he entered the area and scored the goal. In compensation time, at 90+2, the Uruguayan Federico Vinas sentenced the 6-1 after making a combination with his compatriot Jonathan Rodriguez.