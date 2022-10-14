Corina Mestre denies that she suspended Ana de Armas at the National School of Art

The Cuban actress Corina Mestre He denied suspending Anne of Arms at the National School of Art for missing classes, after a meme that affirmed it went viral.

“Corina Mestre suspended Ana de Armas’s course for making a movie. Today one has the National Theater Award and the other is on her way to the Oscar,” said the meme, which spread like wildfire on social networks after the premiere of Blondein which Ana gives life to Marilyn Monroe.

In an interview at the end of last April on the Jimmy Fallon show, Ana de Armas said that she got her first role in a movie when she was in the second year of the ENA and that she was suspended and had to repeat the year for skipping classes. although he did not mention names.

In an article published this Thursday in Cubadebatethe official journalist Arleen Rodríguez assures that she communicated with Corina Mestre and that she replied: “No. I am not going to give those characters even a minute of my time. I am not interested. Those who know me know how I act and think.”

The article says that “Ana de Armas left Cuba at the age of 18, several years before Corina Mestre taught at ENA, who at that time was only a teacher at ISA, where Ana never studied. Corina began teaching at the ENA in 2009, when Ana had already become famous abroad”.

Rodríguez Derivet also assured that, some time ago, while Ana de Armas was visiting Cuba, she was received by Corina at the current National School of Art, where she attended and commented on class sessions.

In addition to being a renowned actress, Corina Mestre is a faithful defender of the island’s regime. Last year, regarding the 15N march, she assured that “Socialism in Cuba is irrevocable” and that such demonstrations could not be admitted.

Currently, he is one of the signatories of the letter of the Union of Writers and Artists of Cuba (UNEAC) who denies the repression after the recent massive protests in Havana.