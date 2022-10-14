Chain of electric car fires affects Florida

The waters of the Ian by Florida (USA) left dozens electric cars submerged, weeks later, when coming to the surface, a strange phenomenon has occurred, they have begun to catch fire by themselves.

Vehicle batteries were soaked by salt water and as they corrode, the risk of unpredictable fires increases. Depending on where the car is, the fire can end up burning houses or other vehicles. Hence, they are a potential security hazard. Flames often reignite even when they appear to have been completely extinguished.

Against this background, the firemen They are not enough to turn them off. Extinguishing these fires is not an easy task for the emergency services.

“Special training and understanding of electric vehicles is needed to ensure they shut down quickly and safely,” wrote Jimmy Patronis, state fire chief, who has shared a video on his Twitter account in which you can see several troops from Naples (Florida) trying to put out the flames of a Tesla.

Electric vehicles are catching on fire due to electrical system failure caused by saltwater storm surge from Hurricane Ian, catching homes on fire, endangering first responders and FL families. I’m calling on EV companies to partner with us to find solutions. We must take action. pic.twitter.com/L4TIuMZNzE — Jimmy Patronis (@JimmyPatronis) October 11, 2022

The firemen They urged owners of electric vehicles who have suffered from the floods to move them out of garages and move them to unpopulated areas where they do not pose a risk if they catch fire suddenly.