Carlos Zambrano suffers a serious injury and worries Boca Juniors and Juan Reynoso I juan reynoso I Peruvian national team

The bad news continues Boca Juniors. To the terrible injury of Marcos Rojo was added that of Carlos Zambrano. The Peruvian defender ended up making sense in the match against Sarmiento and today the contusion suffered in his right knee was confirmed.

According to the medical part of the ‘Xeneize’ the ‘Kaiser suffered trauma to his right knee and must be away from the courts for the next few days.

Boca Juniors reported Zambrano’s injury.

The defender on the morning of this Thursday, October 13, underwent tests that finally determined his injury. The play that triggered this event occurred in the last stretch of the match.

Carlos Zambrano He jumped to head the ball with Javier Toledo, but fell in a bad way, even the engagement was stopped for a few minutes to allow the Peruvian to recover.

With this, the defender sand would lose the duel to Newell’s this Sunday October 16 for the date 26 of the Argentine Professional League. The medical staff of the Argentine club will follow him closely to assess his recovery. If Hugo Ibarra, technician from Boca Juniorsyou will have to think about his replacement.