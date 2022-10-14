Adamari López plays with the illusion of her fans with a shocking revelation

Adamari Lopez

October 13, 2022 4:15 p.m.

The actress and presenter Adamari López has made a strong revelation about her private life, as is customary for the Puerto Rican, she shared with us part of her new photographic adventure in which she shares a fun moment with her daughter for the Halloween celebrations.

And he took the opportunity to show “the man who dies for me” while raising a skull and playing a joke on his followers who are attentive to any sign of a new Puerto Rican relationship.

And it is that Adamari’s fans are dreaming of a new love for the presenter, and one of the most preferred candidates is the young Zumba dancer, Martin Mitchel, with whom he has shared sensual dances that conquered Internet users.

Adamari is open to love, but her daughter is the priority

The Puerto Rican clarified that she and her video partner have great chemistry: “He has behaved very nicely. We met the day we made the first video. We had good chemistry to be able to do it”, she commented in an interview for Latin Moms. But if the Puerto Rican has emphasized something, it is that her priority is Alaïa, although she does not close herself off from love.