Actor Robbie Coltrane, who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter movies, dies

London – Scottish actor Robbie Coltranewho played a crime-solving psychologist in the TV series “Cracker” and the half-giant Hagrid in the “Harry Potter” movies, has died at the age of 72.

Coltrane’s agent, Belinda Wright, said he died Friday at a hospital in Scotland. The agent did not reveal the cause.

Coltrane rose to fame as a gruff detective on the 1990s series “Cracker,” for which he won the British Academy Television Award for Best Actor three years in a row.

He played the friendly Hagrid, half-giant and mentor to the boy wizard, in all eight Harry Potter films, released between 2001 and 2011.

Other roles include that of a Russian crime boss in the James Bond thrillers “GoldenEye” and “The World is not Enough.” (“007: The world is not enough”).

Coltrane was widely praised for playing a TV star with a dark secret in the 2016 “National Treasure” miniseries.

Wright said that “in addition to being a wonderful actor, he had a brilliantly sharp forensic intelligence, and after 40 years of being his proud agent, I will miss him.”

Coltrane is survived by his sister Annie Rae, his ex-wife Rhona Gemmell and their children Spencer and Alice, Wright said.