While Andrés García says goodbye, the descendant that he never wanted to recognize reappears

October 13, 2022 12:57 p.m.

Andrés García is undoubtedly one of the Mexican telenovela actors best known by fans of this world. Even though he is already in his heyday for many years, people still remember him fondly even though the star confesses to scandals that leave him in a pretty bad spot.

He has done this through his YouTube channel, his main means of communication in recent months and through which he has made progress on his state of health. Right there he has communicated that he has been hospitalized again and the images that have been spread make his fans think the worst.

He himself has said that his end could be near and now an unknown descendant of the actor has resurfaced.

The son who has never wanted to recognize Andrés García

Eric, who would be the son of Andrés García

“Few know that in his youth, he had a torrid affair with a woman named Melina May, who claims to have a son by the actor. The boy named Eric, despite not being recognized by the actor, has the surname García, however Andrés has always said that he is not the father of that young man,” revealed Lyn May, sister of the aforementioned woman, according to the half Terra and even some have perceived enough similarity between Eric and Andrés.