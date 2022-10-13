Victoria Ruffo melted for him, he preferred to betray the memory of his wife

Victoria Ruffo

October 12, 2022 7:03 p.m.

Victoria Ruffo is one of the most popular telenovela actresses in the entire history of Mexico and even those who have not seen her show surely know her. She has stood out for being a top dramatic actress and for the many men who have fallen under her charms.

Both in real life and in fiction, Ruffo has had more than one sentimental partner and surely each of them could say that it was an experience that marked them. However, there was one that seemed perfect for her but theirs just couldn’t come to a happy ending for both of them.

Now, this heartthrob would have suffered the worst loss but his decision after that could be questioned by more than one.

This is Humberto Zurita

The one who was Ruffo’s heartthrob in the soap opera ‘Capricho’ went through the worst when his wife, Christian Bach, left this world. They were undoubtedly difficult times for him and he has found love again with Stephanie Salas. However, it has been revealed that Salas was one of Bach’s closest friends:

“I don’t want to talk much about it out of respect for Christian, but Christian was a very good friend of Stephanie’s but very, even, I didn’t know that they were such friends, Stephanie worked with us, I’ve known her since I was very little, that’s why I never turned to see her as woman because I am older than him.”