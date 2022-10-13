The National Science Foundation determines not to rebuild the Arecibo Observatory radio telescope

A little less than 10 weeks after the two years of the collapse of the radio telescope of the Arecibo Observatorythe National Science Foundation (NSF, in English) –owner of the observatory– determined not to rebuild the historic structurescientific research icon.

The doctor Carlos Padinwho heads the education component at the facilities, told The new day that the NSF justifies its determination that it will change the focus of the work at the observatory so that it is one of an educational nature. In this way, research and scientific work will take a backseat.

“They are taking away the main focus on science to give you the main focus of education. Science will continue to be done, but not with the research approach provided by the radio telescope. The emphasis of the observatory was research and the educational component was secondary. Now it is going to be the main educational component and the secondary investigative component,” explained Padín, who is also Assistant Vice President of Investigation and Compliance at Ana G. Méndez University.

This medium requested statements from the NSF regarding its decision, but at the time of this publication they have not been received.

The decision not to restore the radio telescope is not the only change for the observatory, but, in addition, the NSF informed Ana G. Méndez University and the University of Central Florida (UCF, in English) – the two institutions that , together with Yang Enterprises, work together with the educational work in the center – which, for the time being, will no longer be a part of facility management as of September 30, 2023.

“They told us that this team that is working now, which is the University of Central Florida and the Ana G. Méndez University, our contract is until September 2023 and, then, the expectation is that those who request the administration of Arecibo start in October 2023″, he maintained.

Said The organization will launch a “call for proposal” for entities to explain how they would handle the new vision of the NSF and that for next year they will have the subject or subjects that would take office from October.

“That (the call for proposals) is mandatory every five years. This type of facility requires -by law- that people be invited to manage the observatory,” Padín said.

The Ana G. Méndez University has been chosen for two consecutive cycles, for which they have been participating in educational work at the Arecibo Observatory Science and Visitors Center for more than ten years.

In principle, the “change in focus” that the NSF announced this morning is not new, since it is precisely the type of logistics that had to be implemented in the Science and Visitor Center after its reopening after the collapse of the radio telescope, on December 1, 2020.

The educational work in said center and the efforts to continue doing science without the main instrument, were intended to prevent the doors of the facilities from closing completely and, in this way, the work of the Observatory to continue being relevant.

In a short explanation published on its portal Along with the call for proposals, the NSF indicated that the Arecibo Observatory, as it was originally known, will be renamed the Arecibo STEM Center for Education and Research (ACSER). The acronym STEM is defined by the organization as “science, technology, engineering and mathematics education and research”.

ACSER would serve as a hub for STEM discovery and exploration by leveraging existing programs and opportunities currently on the AO site, while also creating and implementing new STEM education, research and outreach programs and initiatives. the NSF on its portal.

“This call requests proposals to manage the education, research and outreach aspects of ACSER. An outside contractor would be responsible for general maintenance of the site, ”he adds in his statement, without mentioning the restoration of the radio telescope.

Asked if they intend to resubmit their collaboration proposal, the doctor replied that they will evaluate the NSF proposal to determine if it is consistent with the institution’s mission in science and education.

“An educational center requires research. Therefore, it will be difficult to continue with the work that we are doing if there is no first-rate research in that university center. We understand that we are going to have to strengthen, if we stay, the educational component, but looking for funds to promote first class research in the center”, he stated.

He also confirmed that the determination of the NSF was made without prior consultation with the universities collaborating in the observatory.

“The owner of the facility is the National Science Foundation and they did not discuss the decision with us. […] At least direct dialogues with us prior to the decision, no”, he pointed out.

Estimates from the local and international astronomical community pointed out that the reconstruction of the Arecibo radio telescope would cost at least $400 million and would take between five and 10 years.

Since the collapse of the instrument, the NSF insisted that it did not have sufficient funds to rebuild it, but that it was still evaluating the possibility of implementing a plan that would allow the radar to be rebuilt with more up-to-date and robust technology.

The Areicibo radio telescope—one of the largest in the world—had a 1,000-foot-wide reflecting dish and a 900-ton Gregorian dome or instrument platform that hung 450 feet above the ground.

The NSF’s determination not to rebuild the radio telescope seems to put an end to all its efforts to close the observatory for more than a decade.

For example, the NSF showed, since 2006, its first intention to close the radio telescope. By 2016 he tried again, but was unsuccessful thanks to public pressure. The reason behind the forced closure sought by the foundation was the costly budget of the radio telescope, which was around $12 million annually.

The Arecibo Observatory served, for the past 57 years, as a world resource and reference for research on radio astronomy, planets, solar systems and geospatial.

Padín even confirmed that, if it had been in operation, the radio telescope would have been a fundamental piece in the development of the Test mission. redirection of an asteroid (DART) that was executed by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA, in English).

“It will be a loss for the economy of Puerto Rico not to have a research center as important as the Arecibo Observatory and highly recognized worldwide”he pointed out.