The 5 facts you did not know about the life of Andrés García

Andrés García and his secrets

October 12, 2022 5:29 p.m.

Andrés García is one of the most controversial characters in the artistic world, we remember him for his roles in “Chanoc”, among others with which he became a star of Mexican cinema, some time later we saw him star in several villains in Mexican soap operas, well He came to be considered one of the most important gallants in the middle.

Now we will talk about the things that you do not know about Andrés García’s life, because his life has been a mystery and is full of anecdotes, few know the actor’s past, we will begin with his origin, many believe that he is Mexican by birth, however the actor was born in the Dominican Republic, change few know that the actor in his past was a boatman in Acapulco before being an actor.

Many know that Andrés García was one of the leading men who had thousands of romances, but he was only married three times, in addition the actor made several friends with personalities from the industry such as Luis Miguel, Roberto Palazuelos and Frank Sinatra, another fact is that the actor has a property with an architectural design in the form of a castle, and lastly throughout his life he was with more than a thousand women.

The song with which Andrés García wants to be fired

Andrés García has been in trend due to his delicate state of health, since the 81-year-old actor has confessed that he feels that he is living his last moments on this planet, for which he confessed what one of his last wishes is, which implies one of Juan Gabriel’s songs called “Eternal Love”, because he wants his friend’s success to sound on the day of his funeral.