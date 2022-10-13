The 4 candidates who join the list of candidates to succeed Ricardo Peláez in sports management

Ricardo Peláez finished a cycle of almost three years at Chivas de Guadalajara on Tuesday and only a day later up to four names joined the three initial candidates to succeed him in sports management.

Ricardo Peláez culminated just on Tuesday a managerial cycle of almost three years in the Chivas de Guadalajara with a particular conference at the Akron Stadium and only a day later up to four new names joined the three initial candidates who emerged to succeed him in the sports management of the red and white institution.

The Sacred Flock said goodbye on Sunday afternoon by falling in another emotional penalty shootout 5-4 (1-1) against Puebla at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium for reclassification to the 2022 Opening Tournament Liguilla, to close his participation with a streak of four starts without being able to win after successive defeats against Tigres (1-4), América (2-1) and Cruz Azul (2-1) to which was added the elimination in the playoff against La Franja and that emulated the outcome of his duel in the Apertura 2021 on that same stage.

A first report anticipated that the successor of Ricardo Peláez, still without confirming his departure on Tuesday afternoon, would be Alejandro Manzo, who is part of the sports board and brother-in-law of owner Amaury Vergara. But this version was dismissed by the official Chivas account on social networks, although the specialized press maintains it together with other proposals such as Néstor de la Torre and Javier Mier. The former held the position in the 2006 Apertura championship, while the latter is also currently a member of the rojiblanco organization chart.

Manzo, who entered the sports part in October 2021, along with Mier and the possible return of Néstor de La Torre remain latent in Guadalajara. The first decision that the new sports director in Verde Valle will have to make will be the continuity or not of coach Ricardo Cadena and his coaching staff. But this Wednesday up to four names emerged to join the list of candidates and were collected by the journalist Fernando Cevallos, who is part of the table of The Last Word on FOX Sports, to present them in a revealing publication on his personal Twitter account.

Cevallos assured in his publication that the high command of Guadalajara, “for the position of Sports Director they have already spoken with (Guillermo) Memo Cantú, Luis Miguel Salvador and Álvaro Dávila… In these days they will also speak with Duilio Davino and probably with a couple of other candidates… The decision will be made in the next few days“The FOX Sports journalist then recognized that Dávila is one of the options that most attracts the board of directors of the Chivas-Omnilife Group.

