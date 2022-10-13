Stories to follow for each of today’s SDLN Games 2

The relievers shone, allowing no hits and no runs in those 5.1 innings of work, with seven strikeouts and two walks. But Wednesday is not a day off. That means the Padres need Yu Darvish to shine (and go deep) in Game 2. The Padres’ best bet to advance to the round rests on the performance of their starters. It didn’t work out with Clevinger, but now they’ll have to rely on Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove. That is his recipe for success.