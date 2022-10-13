Stories to follow for each of today’s SDLN Games 2
We hope you’ve found a way to stay in front of the TV all day Tuesday. Wow that was fun! And best of all, we’re just getting started.
But do not get used to it. On Tuesday there were four games, but the rest of the week we will only see two a day. On Wednesday, the American League rests, while on Thursday the National will. If there is no sweep, on Saturday we will have another day of four games.
But for now, let’s focus on the two matchups on Wednesday. Here, the stories to follow for each match.
Phillies at Braves (Phillies lead 1-0)
Zack Wheeler vs. Kyle Wright
4:35 p.m. ET, FOX
Phillies: Can Zack Wheeler get the series on track?
Since the Phillies used both Wheeler and Aaron Nola in the Wild Card Series, their plan to eliminate the Braves was basically to win both games with them on the mound and hope for another win with the rest of the rotation. Good: Mission accomplished.
The Phillies fell to Max Fried in Game 1 at Truist Park and Ranger Suarez, along with the Philadelphia bullpen, did enough to snatch a road win from the Braves. The Phillies probably used more pitching (seven) than they wanted in Game 1, but if you have to rely on a starter to go deep, Wheeler – who was fantastic in Game 1 of the Wild Card – is the one.
The Braves seemed to have any kind of upside heading into this series. But all that is gone now. If Wheeler can win the pitching matchup, the Phillies would come home looking to advance, in front of a crowd that is likely to be over the moon.
Braves: Who will get the key hit?
Postseason baseball is stressful and exhausting, and sometimes frustrating. But the Braves’ offense was particularly underwhelming in Game 1. In the first inning they loaded the bases … zero runs. Third inning, bases loaded…zero. Fourth episode, two on base…zero. They finally exploded on Matt Olson’s three-run homer in the ninth inning, but fell just short.
The point is that the Braves, even with Fried’s ups and downs, blew a lot of chances in Game 1, which is especially frustrating when you lose by one run. It’s normal to assume they’ll have fewer chances Wednesday against Wheeler. The mission will definitely be to wear Wheeler down, considering Philadelphia’s use of the bullpen.
Padres vs. Dodgers (Dodgers lead 1-0)
Yu Darvish vs. Clayton Kershaw
8:37 p.m. ET, FS1
Parents: Anyone left in the bullpen?
The Padres must be looking forward to being in the American League — and having Wednesday off — considering how much they relied on the bullpen on Tuesday. Mike Clevinger’s stumble as a starter forced San Diego to go 5.1 stretches out of the bullpen.
The relievers shone, allowing no hits and no runs in those 5.1 innings of work, with seven strikeouts and two walks. But Wednesday is not a day off. That means the Padres need Yu Darvish to shine (and go deep) in Game 2. The Padres’ best bet to advance to the round rests on the performance of their starters. It didn’t work out with Clevinger, but now they’ll have to rely on Darvish, Blake Snell and Joe Musgrove. That is his recipe for success.
Dodgers: Should we worry about the way the offense fizzled out?
One could have anticipated the Dodgers’ attack on Clevinger, who hasn’t been in his old form all year. But the rest of the Padres, especially his bullpen, shouldn’t have been much of a challenge for Los Angeles bats. But it was not like that. The club did not have a single hit beyond the third inning on Wednesday.
The Dodgers will have Clayton Kershaw on the mound; the ideal person when you’re up 1-0 in a series. But even he is going to need offensive support. The Dodgers have dominated the Padres all year and are now 15-5 against them. Kershaw won’t need much, but more than zero hits in 5.1 stretches. The Dodgers can overwhelm you with their offense. It’s time to start doing it.