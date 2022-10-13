Spain asks consulates quickly to grant citizenships after approval of law

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Spain, José Manuel Albares, would have sent an internal communication to Spanish consulates so that they act “quickly” in granting the citizenships that are included in the new law of Democratic Memory or “law of grandchildren”, as it is known in Cuba.

According to the Spanish newspaper, The Objective, this “circular” was sent abroad, so that these entities are ready for the increase in these requests. In the coming months, thousands of descendants of Spaniards will be able to apply for their nationality, especially the “older children” who were left out, when their parents were naturalized by the previous law of 2007.

From the law, for the start of procedures in consulates, only its publication in the Official State Gazette (BOE) is pending, to know exactly what the requirements will be. The same should be published in the coming days, according to sources from Spain.

According to official data, from the 2007 law, only just over 50% of applications for Spanish citizenship were approved, specifically 52.8% of applications for citizenship, mostly from France, Mexico, Argentina, Venezuela and Cuba. . Something that made a total of about 250 thousand new Spaniards abroad. Many of them later emigrated to the Iberian country in search of better living conditions.

GRANDCHILDREN LAW, SPANISH NATIONALITY

After the publication of this “law of grandchildren” in the BOE, there will be two years to formulate the request, and one year of extension if the government so requires later. But the specialists indicate that it be carried out as quickly as possible. They also reported from Spain that those consulates that are expected to have a greater number of applications, such as the Cuban consulate, will be reinforced with personnel.

“An informative brochure is being prepared that will be distributed in PDF format to the Consular Offices so that they can print it and distribute it among interested persons. It is also recommended to carry out informative actions, once the aforementioned Law comes into force, with the Spanish groups, associations and institutions that may exist in that consular demarcation, as well as, if any, with the Council of Foreign Residents”, explains Albares. to the consulates in their statement, according to the aforementioned media.

There is also the possibility that those older children who will benefit from the Spanish nationality of their parents are attended without a “prior appointment”.

“The files presented by these applicants are going to be relatively simple, being basically made up of the application, their birth certificate and the birth certificate of their Spanish father/mother. In that case, the other applicants would only be attended by appointment”, they insist.