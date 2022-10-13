Rosario and Giménez continue playing, Lindor does not. What does that mean?
That doesn’t necessarily mean Cleveland has “won” the trade between the Guardians and the Mets. In said trade in the winter of 2020-21, the Puerto Rican Lindor and the Venezuelan right-hander Carlos Carrasco went to the Queens team for the Dominican Rosario, the Venezuelan Giménez, Josh Wolf and Isaiah Greene.
But yes, it is a fact. Not going to be able to give Lindor a 10-year, $341 million deal he received from the Mets, the Guardians decided to buy value for him—specifically with infielders Rosario and Giménez, who this year form the duo of the double-play for a Cleveland team that won 92 games in the regular season to win the Central Division and advanced to the Division Series against the Yankees by dispatching the Rays in the Wild Card Series.
For their part, the Mets were surprised by the Padres in the Wild Card Series, after winning 101 games in the regular season.
“Those are things of the past now,” Rosario said when touching on the subject of change. Already one has to try to turn the page. And right now, I belong to the Cleveland Guardians and I feel pretty good that we’re in the position that we’re in right now.”
Yes, they are things of the past, but with many repercussions in the present. Essentially, the Guardians procured the services of two young infielders—both bred shortstops—for Lindor, who after a down season in 2021 rebounded this year with 26 homers and 107 RBIs.
However, Giménez—who had his own rough start on his new team last year, which included a minor league stint—posted a better OPS+ than Lindor in 2022 (141 vs. 125), better OPS (.837 vs. . 788) and higher WAR (7.2 vs. 5.4), leading the Guardians in that regard. On his side, Rosario has continued to put up not-spectacular numbers, but solid numbers at shortstop.
In other words, the Guardians bought their entire double-kill combo for one half of that. And they’re still playing, unlike the Mets.
“Wow, man. We love those two guys a lot,” Guardians manager Terry Francona said of Rosario and Giménez, who was an All-Star in 2022. “I don’t want to have a trade debate…I love ‘Frankie ‘ and that will always be the case.
“But we love our two boys very much. They have been tremendous.”
And they will be under Cleveland’s contractual control for a while longer: Two years in the case of Rosario, three when it comes to Giménez.
At the moment, the goal is to try to win a championship this year, something that was very close to Cleveland in the Lindor era, in 2016 when the team reached Game 7 of the World Series. They have work to do, since they lost game 1 of the best-of-five series on Tuesday against the Yankees.
“I am living my first playoff experience. I’m enjoying it,” Rosario said. “I feel pretty good, thankful to God, thankful to the boys too, who have never given up. They stood their ground from day one and I think it’s a tremendous experience.”