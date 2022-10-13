Rosario and Giménez continue playing, Lindor does not. What does that mean?

But yes, it is a fact. Not going to be able to give Lindor a 10-year, $341 million deal he received from the Mets, the Guardians decided to buy value for him—specifically with infielders Rosario and Giménez, who this year form the duo of the double-play for a Cleveland team that won 92 games in the regular season to win the Central Division and advanced to the Division Series against the Yankees by dispatching the Rays in the Wild Card Series.