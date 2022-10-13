Public Ministry deposits formal accusation against those involved in Falcón

Being 11:16 minutes, a commission of prosecutors from the Public Ministry deposited the formal accusation against the defendants in Operation Falcón.

Judge Luisa Liranzo, who headed the commission of prosecutors, explained that there are more than 30 natural persons subjected and the file has more than 1,500 only accusation without counting the evidence.

The Falcón operation has been defined by the prosecution body as an organized crime structure dedicated to laundering assets from drug trafficking involving people from Santiago, El Seibo and other provinces.

Those accused of belonging to the criminal gang, in addition to Mosquea Eduardo, are María Olimpia Tavares Rodríguez, “La Princesa”; Juan Maldonado Castro “Martial”; January Rafael Sandoval Valdez; Erick Randhiel Mosquea Polanco; Luis Daniel Nieves Batista; Víctor Elpidio Altagracia Paulino Herrera “El Gordo”; Juan Bautista Carpio Reynoso; Adolfo Antonio Torres Sanabia “President”; Julio Cesar Jimenez Talavera.

Likewise, the names of Andrés Guzmán Collado; José Alejandro de la Cruz Morales Omar “La Moña”; Ana Margarita Collado Mars; Yana Iris Maldonado Castro; Lenin Bladimir Torres Bueno; Felipe Espino German; Erich Fernando Melendez Gomez; Angelica Maria Maldonado Peralta; Javier Antonio Tavares Rodríguez; Amadeo Garibaldy Read Ruiz; Raul Antonio Castro Mota; Delfina Asuncion Polanco; Marisol Lopez Ceballos; Jose Miguel Castillo Taveras; Juan Carlos Duran Rodriguez and Elva Teresa Polanco.

They were joined by Osiris Díaz Medina; Francisco Alberto Medina Diaz; Martyrs of Rosa Castro and Santo Bueno, who in May were arrested in an operation carried out in Monte Plata and in which electronic devices, documents, dozens of roosters, firearms and evidence that linked them to Operation Falcon.

The prosecutors affirmed that “today the result of months of an arduous investigation was deposited.”