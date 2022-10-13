PSG 1 – Benfica 1: summary, result and goals

Benfica gets a point against a PSG that loses Mbappé

The PSG he couldn’t with him Benfica. Schmidt’s men have shown off their great form and have been very solid against the Parisians.

Although the French team has had occasions, it has been at times. They have had the possession, but not the danger. The benficawho arrived in more danger at the start of the second half, returns home with a good performance in the Princes Park.

And is that the goals were not caused by the game. At minute 39 Mbappé advanced to PSG after a failure of Silva, who threw at Bernat In the area.

A goal that was answered in the same way, but with other protagonists. in the 60′ João Mário equalized the match from the maximum penalty. Verrattiwho made another mistake and stepped on Rafael Silva within the area. The VAR informed the referee Michael Oliver and, the Portuguese put the tables on the scoreboard.

In addition, the Parisians and, specifically, Mbappe, received two bad news at the end of the match. First, for a disallowed goal to Bondy’s in 85′. And, later, in 89′, because the scorer left injuredwith pain in the ankle, after a lack of Gilbert.

Both teams are in eighthsIt remains to be seen who does it as the first of the group.