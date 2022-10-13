Nikolas Cruz will be sentenced to life in prison for the Parkland massacre

Parkland Shooter Trial: Life Sentence Recommend 2:55

(CNN) –– Nikolas Cruz, the shooter in the 2018 Parkland massacre, avoided the death penalty after a jury recommended sentence him to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the slaying of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Broward Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer will issue a formal ruling on Cruz’s sentence on November 1 at 9:00 am Miami time. Under Florida law, she cannot deviate from the jury’s recommendation.

Victims and family members of victims are expected to speak in court before sentencing is pronounced.

Jurors deliberated for a little over seven hours before reaching a verdict.

On February 14, 2018, Nikolas Cruz, who was 19 at the time, shot up inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 17 people, including students and teachers. Cruz was a former student of that Florida high school, and had been expelled for unspecified disciplinary reasons.

To recommend the death sentence against Cruz, the decision of the juries had to be unanimous, as required by Florida law.

Cruz’s sentencing comes after a months-long trial to decide his fate. Prosecutors had asked the jury to sentence the gunman, now 24, to death, arguing in part that his crime was especially heinous and cruel. For his part, defense attorneys had insisted on a life sentence, pointing out that Cruz suffered throughout his life from mental disorders and developmental delays.

Nikolas Cruz accepted 17 murder charges

Nearly a year ago, on October 20, 2021, Nikolas Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder, in what is considered the deadliest high school shooting in US history. His guilty plea came more than three and a half years after the massacre, which scarred a community and sparked a massive national protest movement against gun violence in US schools.

“I am very sorry for what I did, I have to live with it every day,” Cruz said at the time, visibly moved. “And if I had a second chance, I would do everything in my power to try to help others. I’m doing this for you. And I don’t care if you believe me, I love you and I know you don’t believe me, but I have to live with this every day.

Cruz said at the time that he has nightmares at night “and sometimes I can’t live with myself.” And he added that he “tries to move on because I know that’s what you guys would want me to do.”

Cruz’s defense team had earlier offered a guilty plea in exchange for life in prison without the possibility of parole, but only if prosecutors eliminated the possibility of the death penalty. Something that prosecutors rejected.

The arguments in the case

When Cruz pleaded guilty, the trial moved directly to the sentencing phase, in which jurors had to decide on their recommended sentence. In their deliberation, they weighed the aggravating factors and the mitigating circumstances ––reasons why Cruz should or should not be executed–– presented by the prosecution and the defense during the trial.

The state argued that Cruz’s decision to carry out the shooting, in addition to being especially heinous or cruel, was premeditated and calculated and was not, as the defense contends, related to any neurological or intellectual deficit. To illustrate their point, prosecutors detailed the painstaking planning of Cruz’s shooting. Also like the comments he made online expressing his desire to commit a mass shooting.

In his case, defense attorneys said Cruz had neurodevelopmental disorders stemming from prenatal alcohol exposure. To do this, they presented evidence and witnesses who stated that his biological mother had used drugs and drank alcohol while she was pregnant with him. Cruz’s adoptive mother failed to report this to medical and mental health professionals and educators, preventing her from receiving appropriate interventions, the defense said.

CNN’s Denise Royal, Carlos Suarez and Sara Weisfeldt contributed to this report.