MLB: Fernando Tatis Jr. has a date to debut in the 2023 season and it would be outside the USA | baseball 123

Frederlin Castro

The San Diego Padres already have an estimated date for when the Dominican superstar could return to the team’s roster. According to reports, Fernando Tatis Jr. would be back at the end of 2023 in a series outside the United States.

This was reported by the journalist from the San Diego Union – Tribune, Kevin Acee, assuring that the Dominican could make his debut in the 2023 season, during the “Mexico Series” in which he faces the Padres and the San Francisco Giants in the Mexico City (CDMX).

The journalist also assures that the suspension would last until a maximum of April 26, so he could reappear on the 27th in Chicago.

The Mexico Series is scheduled to be played on April 29 and 30 at the Alfredo Harp Elú Stadium, home of the Red Devils of Mexico located in CDMX.

Let us remember that the native of San Pedro de Macorís was s suspended for the use of prohibited substances. .In addition, he has to recover from a shoulder injury and surgery.

