Michelle Renaud: knows why she separated from Josué Alvarado | Celebs from Mexico | nnda nnlt | CHEK

michelle renaud and Josué Alvarado were one of the most famous couples in the artistic environment. The romance that began in 2018 came to an end in 2022 and the renowned actress revealed the reasons why she left her son’s father. Learn more about it here.

In the 2004 An actress won the applause of the public during her debut in the world of soap operas. It was about michelle renaudwho at that time participated in the production “Rebel”.

Over time, she would become one of the most outstanding actresses and participated in “Cameleons”, “The color of passion”, “The queen is me”, “The inheritance”, among others.

On a personal level, the famous Mexican artist has given a lot to talk about because of the relationship she had with Joshua Alvaradoa renowned 33-year-old musician, who is also a prominent businessman.

According to international media, the couple met in 2018 and as a result of that romance their only son was born.

Michelle Renaud is a prominent Mexican actress (Photo: Michelle Renaud / Instagram)

THE REASONS FOR THE SEPARATION BETWEEN MICHELLE RENAUD AND JOSUÉ ALVARADO

michelle renaud was present on the podcast Aislinn Derbez which is called “The magic of chaos”. From that space, the Mexican actress revealed -according to Milenio- the reasons why she separated from the father of her son, Joshua Alvarado.

“I was in the relationship from which I got married for about 6 years and it was a relationship that never worked out, I mean, never. It was always a very difficult relationship where I had a very bad time, and I said ‘it’s that I love him’, because when we ended, that we ended, I think that every week I suffered a lot”, expressed the young woman.

FOR THE SAKE OF YOUR CHILD

At another point in the interview, michelle renaud He specified that the decision to move away from Alvarado was for the good of his son and to raise him better, since things with the father of his firstborn were not going very well.

“My relationship was based on pain, not love, not communication, not growth”added according to Millennium.

“You have to think about what example you want to give your children, what kind of relationship you want to teach your children to have and if it is not the one you are having, then do not be there”, sentenced.

PERSONAL DATA SHEET OF MICHELLE RENAUD

Name : Michelle Renaud

: Michelle Renaud Date of Birth : December 9, 1988

: December 9, 1988 Place of birth : Mexico City

: Mexico City Age : 34 years

: 34 years Nationality : Mexican

: Mexican Profession : actress

: actress acting debut: 2004

MICHELLE RENAUD TELENOVELAS

“Rebel” (2004)

“Chameleons” (2009)

“Full of love” (2010)

“Neither with you nor without you” (2011)

“The Woman of the Gale” (2012)

“The color of passion” (2014)

“The shadow of the past” (2014)

“Passion and power” (2015)

“Daughters of the Moon” (2018)

“I am the queen” (2019)

“Want it all” (2020)

“The Inheritance” (2022)