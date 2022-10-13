Maripily Rivera unleashes low passions in a swimsuit that barely covers her legs and rear

Maripily Rivera knows how to enjoy hot days and she always shows it by wearing daring outfits that perfectly highlight every inch of her voluptuous charms.

The Puerto Rican presenter is considered one of the hottest women on social networks for her infarct curves, which constantly unleash low passions among her more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram.

In one photo, Maripily appears posing in profile, leaning against a white piano, sporting a skin-tight pink high-cut swimsuit that barely covers her impressive legs and rear.

“A successful woman is an unforgettable woman!!💖”, she wrote at the bottom of the postcard.

The 45-year-old model also appears from behind in a video, showing off her exuberant curves with the daring swimsuitwhile enjoying a cup of coffee on the balcony of his apartment and showing the beautiful sea view of his native Puerto Rico.

In another publication, Maripily Rivera took the opportunity to show off her figure with a black bodysuit that grabbed the spotlight, because the garment is semi-transparent on the front and dental floss on the back.

