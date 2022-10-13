Kika Edgar reacts to the romance of Humberto Zurita and Stephanie Salas

Humberto Zurita recently talked about how he fell in love with Stephanie Salas.

The singer claimed to be very happy about the new romance of her great friend Humberto Zurita.

Humberto Zurita Y Stephanie Chambers they have undoubtedly become the couple of the moment after both decided to shout his love to the four winds.

Now kika edgar He broke the silence and reacted to the actor’s new romance, claiming to be happy for him.

“I am happy! How am I going to take it? How incredible! The truth is, how beautiful, everyone has their better half, so well, I am happy and delighted, I love, adore, respect, he is a great friend Humberto and I wish him all the happiness in the world,” he said.

The singer said she was happy for Humberto Zurita who even raised the possibility of going out with the actor and Stephanie Salas to celebrate their love.

“Surely later we will go to dinner together and nothing happens that’s all,” he mentioned.

The also actress pointed out that she is not willing to talk about her personal life: “I am very reserved about my life and the truth is that yes, basically I eat both the very closed doors of my life and the life that I have as a woman, As a friend, as a wife, as a mother, it is for me and for my circle, but I can tell you that I am fascinated and now I wish you all the happiness in the world”.

The artist assured: “I have basically been in Humberto’s life as a friend, as support for each of the moments that he has passed through his life and I am very happy about all this.”

Recently in a meeting with the media, Humberto Zurita spoke for the first time about his relationship with Sylvia Pasquel’s daughter and revealed what made him fall in love with her: “She is very cultured, a great culture, I love intelligent women . I’m lovin ‘it. This machismo talks a lot about the fact that men do not want intelligent women by their side to be able to subdue them… No, not me, I like people with culture, with good conversation, optimistic about life, ”he declared.