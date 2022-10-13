Helmut Marko reveals that Checo Pérez is the priority at Red Bull today

Midtime Editorial

Red Bull Racing it is clear: Sergio “Checo” Perez has become his Priority between now and the end of the 2022 Formula 1 season. And it is that once Max Verstappen managed to secure first place in the Drivers’ World Cup by winning the Japanese GPnow the Austrian team has set itself the goal close the campaign doing the one-two and that is where the tapatio is key.

That’s how he made it known Helmut MarkoSenior Advisor to Red Bull Racingwho highlighted that the team has never managed to place its talents on the position one and two in the Drivers’ World Championshipa situation that in this end of the season looks palpable, due to the fact that Checo is already second with 253 points, for the 252 of Charles Leclerc.

“We need to make sure we keep this fantastic team together.. Obviously it will depend on the competitiveness of our opponents. But personally I think we will get more wins and more titles.

“When you win, you always want to further optimize everything. Now we have won six drivers’ titles, but we’ve never taken home a double in the drivers’ standings. I’m sure Max can get to 13 wins or maybe even 14, but for us it is more important to have the second place of Checo Pérez in the World Cup“, indicated Helmut Marko in an interview with ‘Servus TV’.

Praise for Verstappen

Helmut Marko did not hesitate to recognize the talent of Max Verstappen for the perseverance he showed this season, which it earned him to secure the drivers’ title when still four Grand Prix left for cumming (USA., Mexico, Brazil Y Abu Dhabi).

“At the beginning of the season, Max said it would take 33 or 36 races to catch up with Ferrari in ranking, but luckily we did it faster. Our improved reliability has been crucial, but it is necessary to emphasize the excellent performance of Max. I will never forget his start at Suzuka with Leclerc overtaking”, indicated the adviser of Red Bull.