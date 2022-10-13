Heartbreaking report anticipates that Fernando Beltrán will not enter the list to concentrate in Spain or go to Qatar 2022

Fernando Beltrán, star midfielder for Chivas de Guadalajara, was mentioned in a press report that anticipates that the Selection cohort will not pass for the trip to Spain, prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The star midfielder of Chivas de Guadalajara, Fernando Beltrán was mentioned this Wednesday in a disheartening press report that anticipates that the rojiblanco will not pass the cohort of the Mexican National Team for the trip to Spain, where they will concentrate as part of the tricolor preparation for the 2022 Qatar World Cup, which opens on Sunday, November 20.

The Mexican National Team will face two preparation matches at the Montilivi Stadium in the city of Girona: They will face their counterpart from Iraq on Wednesday, November 9, starting at 1:00 p.m. (Central Mexico time), and on Wednesday, November 16, four days before the start of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, they will face Sweden in the same venue, at 12:30 p.m., to culminate his concentration and move to the Arab emirate for his participation in the highest fair of soccer on the planet.

Gerardo Martino, tricolor national coach, together with his coaching staff is already putting the finishing touches on his final list to travel to the Catalan city of Girona and a devastating report by Gibrán Araige for the TUDN chain announced that Nene Beltrán was ruled out, despite appearing on the extended list of 55 players due on Friday. So that, there will be 30 elements that will travel to Spain at the end of this month, for the concentration.

Beltrán is the first casualty of the Selection for Qatar 2022 (IMAGO7)

All the Liga MX footballers summoned on the recent FIFA Date in September will travel to the city of Girona, except for Beltrána serious blow to the confidence of a promising talent and just after Chivas were eliminated in the reclassification to the Liguilla of the 2022 Apertura Tournament by losing 5-4 (1-1) to Puebla in an emotional penalty shootout at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium. El Tri, after their preparation in Spain, will travel to Qatar to begin their participation in Group C, in which they will face Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland.

Fernando Beltrán, it should be remembered, in a recent exclusive interview with the TUDN network, admitted that staying out so early in the Liguilla with Club Deportivo Guadalajara would greatly reduce his chances of being called up to the Mexican National Team. a probability that would materialize in the coming days, to leave Alexis Vega and Roberto Alvarado as the representatives of Chivas in a list of 30 players which will be reduced to 26 for the most important competition in world football.

Beltrán was in all the calls of the Tri between June and September (IMAGO7)

