Golden State Warriors confirm Draymond Green’s return date after suspension for hitting Jordan Poole

After coach Steve Kerr confirmed the punishment the power forward received for the incident, the day he will return to training in San Francisco was revealed.

He has slipped And it is that when the worst was feared regarding the situation of Draymond Greenafter hitting jordan poole during a workout, Golden State Warriors decided to punish him with an economic fine, for an undetermined amount.

This, even though the 32-year-old power forward himself has publicly indicated that would be absent from practicesas a result of the repercussion generated by the revelation of the incident, and subsequent viralization of the video with the fact itself.

“It has been an exhausting process. We feel this is the best wayafter evaluating everything, so that we can move forward. This is the biggest crisis we’ve ever had since I’m the coach here”warned Steve Kerr about the fight between Green and Poole, adding that he was the central figure of the Warriors, Stephen Currywho had an important role in fixing everything.

When does Draymond Green play again for Warriors?



As revealed by the strategist himself, the player will officially return to training this Thursday, October 13in San Francisco, and therefore, will be considered for the last Preseason game, this Friday the 14th against Denver Nuggetsat Chase Center.

Thus, there will be no doubt that Draymond Green will be part of the Warriors’ premiere in the 2022-23 season of National Basketball Association (NBA)when they receive LeBron James’s Los Angeles Lakers.