‘Fashions pass’; Iker Casillas mocks the depressing BarcelonaMediotiempo

“fashions pass”, or what is the same: “There are not so many rat children anymore”. The agonizing tie Barcelona in the Champions League against Inter Milan gave rise to a subtle criticism of Iker Casillas to the Blaugranas, who for some years have not seen theirs at a continental level and lately not even in LaLiga.

The effervescence that caused the Catalan club in the era of Lionel Messi won him millions of followers around the world, but for supporters of the Real Madrid that was called “a fashion” that now seems to lose momentum due to the disappointing sporting results of the Catalans, and that is precisely what he grabbed Casillas to make fun of Barcelona.

A year ago, the Barça was left out in the Group Stage of the Champions League and in the end they were eliminated by modest Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League. For this 2022 the panorama is similar, since they do not depend on themselves to advance to the Eighth with two days remaining; in fact, a victory for Inter Milan on the following date will condemn the Spanish once again to the B tournament on the continent.

This is reason enough for the Real Madrid legend to mock on Twitter with the message “Fashions pass”, recalling that the Merengues are the current monarchs of the Champions Leaguein which they add 14 trophies as the most successful club in history, while the Barcelona only boasts 5the last one in 2015.

The Barça made a strong financial investment in signings last summer to seek to revitalize a squad that was “orphaned” by its crack Leo Messi in 2021, while they saw Madrid last season keep LaLiga and Orejona.

Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Jules Koundé, Franck Kessié, Andreas Christensen, Héctor Bellerín and Marcos Alonso They were the incorporations of the Catalans for this course, however, they are on the brink of the abyss in the Champions League and it is no longer in their hands to avoid ridicule.