Carolina Cruz would be dating someone else, publish stories – People – Culture

The presenter and former queen of Cali, Carolina Cruz, has recently been exposed to all kinds of comments made by users of social networks, who constantly ask him about his separation from actor Lincoln Palomeque.

The model monopolized all the covers of the media after confirming, at the end of last March, that He no longer went with the cucuteño actor, after 14 years of relationship and two sons: Matías and Salvador.

For this reason, her more than seven million followers on Instagram are often aware of what is happening with her sentimental situation and if the presenter already has a new partner in her life.. Moreover, in the traditional dynamic of questions and answers, she stated that she is willing to fall in love again.

Carolina Cruz and Holman Fuentes Photo: Instagram: @carolinacruzosorio

“I would love to (fall in love), there is nothing more delicious than those nerves, that desire to see the person, that up and down, those butterflies in the stomach, like that emptiness is a delight, but it will come in due time, ”Carolina Cruz replied.

Well, everything seems to indicate that this moment may already be brewing, since Through his stories on Instagram, he could be seen with a mysterious man who, for some Internet users, could be his new sentimental partner. However, the celebrity has not come out to confirm or deny what has been said on the different digital platforms.

In the In the photograph, Cruz can be seen with Holman Fuentes, who, according to his biography, would be a senior management specialist.business administrator, coach, dentist, commercial aviation student and, in addition, CEO of an alcoholic beverage marketer.

It should be noted that being single has not been a problem for Valle del Cauca, who is constantly reiterating to his fans that he is taking advantage of the situation to get one hundred percent involved in his childrenespecially in Salvador, who was born with some health complications.

“Now single I feel very happy, exaggeratedly happy, but that doesn’t mean that when I was in a relationship, I felt bad or I felt overwhelmed or I felt sad, no, andI was happy in one way and now in another”, he concluded.

